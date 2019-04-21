Police watchdog called in after 2 men struck by Waterloo police cruiser
Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating after two men suffered serious injuries when they were struck by a police cruiser.
The Special Investigations Unit says it’s looking into the circumstances surrounding Saturday morning’s crash involving the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
READ MORE: SIU clears Waterloo police in Cambridge arrest
The SIU says officers were responding to a call about an altercation between individuals, and were informed that shots had been fired.
Investigators say two men were in the middle of a street when they were struck by a cruiser.
They say a 26-year-old man was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital, where he is in the intensive care unit.
READ MORE: SIU investigating sexual assault allegations against Waterloo police officer
The SIU says a 22-year-old man was taken to a Kitchener hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The agency is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the lead investigator.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.