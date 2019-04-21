Crime
April 21, 2019 8:19 am

Police watchdog called in after 2 men struck by Waterloo police cruiser

By Staff The Canadian Press

The SIU says officers were responding to a call about an altercation between individuals, and were informed that shots had been fired.

Nakita Krucker / File / Toronto Star via Getty Images
A A

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating after two men suffered serious injuries when they were struck by a police cruiser.

The Special Investigations Unit says it’s looking into the circumstances surrounding Saturday morning’s crash involving the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

Story continues below

READ MORE: SIU clears Waterloo police in Cambridge arrest

The SIU says officers were responding to a call about an altercation between individuals, and were informed that shots had been fired.

Investigators say two men were in the middle of a street when they were struck by a cruiser.

They say a 26-year-old man was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital, where he is in the intensive care unit.

READ MORE: SIU investigating sexual assault allegations against Waterloo police officer

The SIU says a 22-year-old man was taken to a Kitchener hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The agency is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the lead investigator.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crime
king st wateloo
king st waterloo crime
king st waterloo shooting
SIU
SIU Waterloo Regional Police
Special Investigation Unit
Special Investigation Unit Waterloo police
Waterloo crime
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.