SIU clears Waterloo police in Cambridge arrest

Ontario’s police watchdog has terminated its investigation into an arrest Waterloo Regional Police made in Cambridge in March.

The province’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) says police were called to the Select Shooting Supplies store on Argyle Street North on March 16 after a man allegedly attacked the store owner with a knife after the pair had an argument.

Police arrived and attempted to arrest the man but he broke free and fled the store.

Officers pursued the man where the SIU says they found him with self-inflicted wounds.

“It is evident on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries into the circumstance surrounding the man’s injuries, that they were intentionally self-inflicted in a moment of acute mental distress,” SIU Interim Director Joseph Martino said in a statement.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.