SIU investigating Waterloo Regional Police arrest in Cambridge

Ontario’s police watchdog have been called in to investigate an arrest Waterloo Regional Police made in Cambridge on Saturday morning.

The province’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) says that at around 10:40 a.m., officers were called to Argyle Street North and King Street East for the report of an assault.

Police arrived and tried to arrest a man in connection to the call but a suspect allegedly took off. He was found nearby a short time later. Five minutes after Waterloo police responded to the initial call, the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

SIU are asking anyone with information about the case to call 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.