Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Decision Canada 2019

Advertisement
Politics

3 federal leaders campaign in Montreal as election day nears

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2019 5:57 am
Federal party leaders from left to right: Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May,.
Federal party leaders from left to right: Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May,. THE CANADIAN PRESS/compilation

Montreal is getting attention from the leaders of all the top three federal parties today.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is campaigning hard in Quebec, making numerous stops to try to personally shore up his party’s standing in his home province.

He begins with a morning appearance with numerous Liberals at Montreal’s botanical garden and then makes his way east to Sherbrooke, pausing in a Legion hall, cafes and pubs with local candidates along the way.

READ MORE: Tories viewed as most likely to keep promises, but voters remain cynical: Ipsos poll

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is just wrapping up a spring through Quebec of his own, starting out in one of Montreal’s northern suburbs with Tory candidate and former Olympian Sylvie Frechette before taking off for southwestern Ontario.

And the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh is making a pilgrimage to Hudson, Que., where his venerated predecessor Jack Layton was raised, before heading for a walkabout in Montreal’s working-class Hochelaga neighbourhood and a rally just blocks from the botanical garden.

Story continues below advertisement
Significance of advance polls in elections
Significance of advance polls in elections

Green Leader Elizabeth May is promising an announcement in Victoria, near her home riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands in B.C., and People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier is focused on preserving his own seat in Beauce.

With polls suggesting the vote on Oct. 21 could be extremely tight and some seats likely to be decided in three-, four- or even five-way vote splits, all the parties are trying to figure out how to deploy their leaders for maximum benefit.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Justin TrudeauFederal ElectionFederal election 2019Andrew Scheercanada electionDecision CanadaJagmeet Singhcanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection CanadaElizabeth May
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.