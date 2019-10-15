Menu

Crime

Man found in Grande Prairie apartment building was victim of homicide: RCMP

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 6:58 pm
Updated October 15, 2019 7:03 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED File

On Tuesday, RCMP released the name of a man found dead in a Grande Prairie, Alta., apartment building over the weekend and said his death has now been ruled a homicide.

The body of Cody Michaloski, a 28-year-old Grande Prairie man, was discovered in an apartment suite on Poplar Drive early Sunday morning.

At first, his death was being treated as suspicious but on Tuesday, police said an autopsy determined the death was a homicide.

RCMP did not reveal details about how Michaloski died.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation. The RCMP have not announced any arrests.

Anyone with information about Michaloski’s death is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment at 780-830-5700 or their local police detachment. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by contacting them online.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.