RCMP investigate suspicious death in Grande Prairie

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Grande Prairie, Alta., say they are investigating a suspicious death in the city.

RCMP said officers were dispatched to an apartment building on Poplar Drive early Sunday morning where they found a man’s body in a residential unit.

The RCMP’s Major Crimes section has taken charge of the investigation and said there is no concern for public safety.

Police said the victim’s next of kin have been notified and that no further details about the case are being released at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement