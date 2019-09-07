Grande Prairie RCMP
September 7, 2019 11:33 am

Serious collision closes Highway 40 near Grande Prairie

By Digital Journalist  Global News

A file photo of an RCMP logo.

File / Global News
A serious collision forced the closure of Highway 40 south of Grande Prairie near Grovedale early Saturday morning.

Grande Prairie RCMP along with fire crews and EMS were called to the scene.

According to RCMP, the road is impassable in both directions, and traffic is being rerouted around the area.

Drivers in the area were told to expect delays as the closure was expected to be in place for “several hours.”

There is no word on any injuries or the cause of the collision.

 

