Alberta RCMP
September 6, 2019 1:32 pm

Motorcyclist killed in collision with deer west of Calgary

By Online Journalist  Global News

RCMP said a 72-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a deer on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.

Cory McGraw/Global News
A A

A senior was killed in a motorcycle crash west of Calgary on Thursday.

The crash happened on northbound 12 Mile Coulee Road around 8:30 p.m.

According to Cochrane RCMP, the motorcyclist collided with a deer that leapt onto the road.

The identity of the victim, a 72-year-old man, is being withheld by officers pending notification of the victim’s family.

READ MORE: 1 person cut from vehicle in Memorial Drive crash

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
12 Mile Coulee Road
Alberta fatal crash
Alberta RCMP
Cochrane
cochrane crash
Cochrane RCMP
Fatal Crash
fatal motorcycle crash
hit deer
Motocycle crash
RCMP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.