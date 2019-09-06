Motorcyclist killed in collision with deer west of Calgary

A senior was killed in a motorcycle crash west of Calgary on Thursday.

The crash happened on northbound 12 Mile Coulee Road around 8:30 p.m.

According to Cochrane RCMP, the motorcyclist collided with a deer that leapt onto the road.

The identity of the victim, a 72-year-old man, is being withheld by officers pending notification of the victim’s family.

