Motorcyclist killed in collision with deer west of Calgary
A senior was killed in a motorcycle crash west of Calgary on Thursday.
The crash happened on northbound 12 Mile Coulee Road around 8:30 p.m.
According to Cochrane RCMP, the motorcyclist collided with a deer that leapt onto the road.
The identity of the victim, a 72-year-old man, is being withheld by officers pending notification of the victim’s family.
