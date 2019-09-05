Traffic
September 5, 2019 9:09 am

1 person cut from vehicle in Memorial Drive crash

By Online Journalist  Global News

Firefighters respond to a two-vehicle crash on Memorial Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2019.

Global News
Emergency crews had to rescue one person from a vehicle involved in a crash on Memorial Drive on Wednesday night.

The two-car collision happened in the eastbound lanes near Deerfoot Trail just before 10:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Calgary police seek suspect after hit and run involving truck believed to be stolen

Police said three people were involved in the crash, including one who had to be cut out of one of the vehicles.

All three people suffered only minor injuries, police said.

