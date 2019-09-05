1 person cut from vehicle in Memorial Drive crash

Emergency crews had to rescue one person from a vehicle involved in a crash on Memorial Drive on Wednesday night.

The two-car collision happened in the eastbound lanes near Deerfoot Trail just before 10:30 p.m.

Police said three people were involved in the crash, including one who had to be cut out of one of the vehicles.

All three people suffered only minor injuries, police said.