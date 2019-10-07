Menu

Crime

Grande Prairie woman facing firearms trafficking charges

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 4:02 pm
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team. .
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team. . File/Global News

A Grande Prairie woman is facing a series of firearms trafficking charges, after an investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.

According to ALERT, Misty Kohuch, 37, was arrested on Oct. 1 during a traffic stop.

ALERT’s Grande Prairie organized crime and gang team was investigating Kohuch under allegations that she was “straw purchasing” handguns, meaning she bought them legally and then was re-selling them on the criminal market.

It was brought to the organization’s attention by the RCMP’s National Weapons Enforcement Support Team.

ALERT said that Kohuch had purchased five handguns since July, including one on the morning she was arrested.

“None of the other handguns have been accounted for, and who is in possession of those handguns should prompt concern from the community,” ALERT Insp. Sean Boser said.

Kuhuch also had cocaine and fentanyl in her possession at the time of her arrest.

She has been charged with eight offences, including trafficking a firearm and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

TAGS
CrimeRCMPDrug TraffickingALERTAlberta Law Enforcement Response TeamsGrande Prairie RCMPGrande Prairie crimeIllegal Gunsgun traffickingstraw purchasingGrande Prairie ALERTmisty gun chargesmisty kohuchnorthern alberta alertweapons offenses
