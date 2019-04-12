Grande Prairie RCMP seek suspects after thieves make off with ATM in smash and grab incident

Grande Prairie RCMP released surveillance video images of two suspects on Thursday in connection with a smash and grab that saw an ATM stolen from a local business earlier this week.

It happened at about 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday on the city’s north side.

“Suspects backed a vehicle through the doors of the business and took an ATM located inside the building,” police said. “[The] suspects fled the scene in the vehicle, taking the ATM with them.”

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or call their local police detachment. Tips can also be anonymously submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or reaching out to them online.