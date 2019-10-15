Cyclist seriously injured in north-end collision: Kingston police

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police say one person was sent to Kingston General Hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Kingston’s north-end.

On Tuesday afternoon, police say someone driving a bicycle struck a vehicle near Baker Street and Weller Avenue.

The vehicle was parked at the time of the collision, according to the Kingston police watch commander.

Only one person was injured during the incident, but its unclear what kind of injuries the person sustained.

No roads were closed as a result of the collision and Kingston police are still investigating the incident.

