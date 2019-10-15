Menu

Cyclist seriously injured in north-end collision: Kingston police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 5:11 pm
Updated October 15, 2019 5:22 pm
A young man riding a bicycle was sent to Kingston General Hospital after police say he struck a parked vehicle.
Kingston police say one person was sent to Kingston General Hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Kingston’s north-end.

READ MORE: Kingston police urging road safety after 2 cyclists struck on same day

On Tuesday afternoon, police say someone driving a bicycle struck a vehicle near Baker Street and Weller Avenue.

The vehicle was parked at the time of the collision, according to the Kingston police watch commander.

Only one person was injured during the incident, but its unclear what kind of injuries the person sustained.

City of Kingston installing bike safety bollards
No roads were closed as a result of the collision and Kingston police are still investigating the incident.

More to come.

TAGS
bike collisionKingston police collisioncollision bike kingstoncollision north endkingston bike collisionKingston police north endnorth end collisionparked car collision
