September 6, 2019 2:18 pm

Kingston police urging road safety after 2 cyclists struck on same day

By Online Reporter  Global News

Kingston police are asking people to take extra care on downtown roads after two cyclists were struck in the same evening.

Kingston police have issued a warning to drivers and cyclists to take extra care on the roads, now that school is back in session.

Police say just on Thursday, two cyclists were struck on downtown roads.

The first cyclist was struck by two vehicles near the intersection of Alfred and Princess streets on Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. Police say the cyclist received minor injuries and was not sent to hospital for treatment.

Shortly after, around 8 p.m., police were called to downtown Victoria Street after another cyclist was struck.

Paramedics took the man on the bike to Kingston General Hospital with minor injuries.

With students back in school, Kingston police say they’ve recorded an increase in cycling, and are warning both cyclists and drivers to take extra care on the roads.

