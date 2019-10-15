Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Napanee pays tribute to military veterans with banners in downtown core

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 4:41 pm
Banners placed through downtown Napanee to honour veterans
Community members in Napanee have raised banners in the town's downtown to honour veterans.

There was a round of applause from members of Napanee’s Legion Branch 137,the public and the town’s mayor as the first veteran memorial banner was raised along Dundas Street on Tuesday.

Each banner has the name of a veteran, their picture and the conflict they served in.

The first banner raised of 33 now lining Napanee’s main street was Howard John O’Connor’s.

Kathy Gardner, Legion Branch 137 president, says O’Connor’s past service made him a suitable candidate for that honour.

“Howard O’Connor was a long term member of Branch 137, past president, very involved in the branch and it’s only fitting that he be included.”

READ MORE: Military veterans put through the paces at Calgary’s Mount Royal University

All the veteran’s selected came from Branch 137’s wall of honour, said Gardner.

Story continues below advertisement

“Basically, because we had the 140 veterans on our wall of honour and families and relatives had provided the information already, we felt it was only fair to go to that list.”

The seeds for Napanee’s Veteran Memorial Banner Project were planted a year ago when Tiffany Lloyd, the executive director for the town’s BIA, drove through Lindsay, Ont.

“They had these banners up this time last year and I came home and said we have to do this,” Lloyd said.

The Town of Napanee provided a grant of $3,800 to cover the cost of making the banners along the labour to hang the banners on the light posts.

Mayor Marg Isbester says the banners will also be incorporated into this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony.

“The route this year is new for Remembrance Day at the cenotaph, everyone will see them as they’re going past,” Isbester told Global News on Tuesday.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Federal government cuts reimbursements for military health care, hospitals on the hook for millions

Gardner says the memorial banner project is ongoing, and there will be another phase where veterans or their families can apply to have a banner made.

“They’ll be given the opportunity to submit the information, provide an application and we’ll go from there,” Gardner said.

Story continues below advertisement

The banners will remain in place until the conclusion of the Remembrance Day ceremony in November.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
KingstonVeteransMayorKingston NewsNapaneeKingston Ontario NewsCouncilServiceHonourBIABannersLegion Branch 137
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.