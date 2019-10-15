Ottawa police recover firearm after weekend shooting in South Keys

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say they have recovered a firearm that was discarded after a shooting in the city’s south end on Saturday.

Ottawa police say officers responded to several 911 calls reporting possible shots fired at around midnight in the area of Banff Avenue and Ledbury Avenue.

Police found a discarded firearm in the area and seized it.

There are no reported injuries and Ottawa police have not yet arrested a suspect

An investigation is being led by the guns and gangs unit.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

