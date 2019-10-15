Menu

Crime

Ottawa police recover firearm after weekend shooting in South Keys

By Christopher Whan Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 2:42 pm
An Ottawa police vehicle parked in downtown Ottawa on May 13, 2019.
An Ottawa police vehicle parked in downtown Ottawa on May 13, 2019. Beatrice Britneff / Global News

Ottawa police say they have recovered a firearm that was discarded after a shooting in the city’s south end on Saturday.

Ottawa police say officers responded to several 911 calls reporting possible shots fired at around midnight in the area of Banff Avenue and Ledbury Avenue.

5 displaced after blaze at downtown Ottawa apartment complex

Police found a discarded firearm in the area and seized it.

There are no reported injuries and Ottawa police have not yet arrested a suspect

An investigation is being led by the guns and gangs unit.

Queen's reacts to bigoted note posted in university residence

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.