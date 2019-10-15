Menu

Canada

5 displaced after blaze at downtown Ottawa apartment complex

By Christopher Whan Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 8:51 am
Ottawa Fire Services responded to the fire at an apartment complex on Bay Street on Monday morning.
Ottawa Fire Services responded to the fire at an apartment complex on Bay Street on Monday morning. Scott Stilborn photo

Ottawa fire officials say five people have been displaced after a fire damaged an apartment complex downtown early Monday morning.

According to Ottawa Fire Services, firefighters received multiple 911 calls at around 1:30 a.m. reporting smoke and flames from a building located at the corner of Bay and Albert streets.

Fire services say a working fire was declared while firefighters were en route to the scene.

READ MORE: Ottawa police confirm man missing since May found dead

Crews determined the fire came from a building in the 200 block of Bay Street and confirmed that no one was trapped inside, though one occupant reportedly needed to be rescued by ladder from a balcony.

The fire was confirmed under control at 1:43 a.m. and declared completely out at 2:13 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Man hospitalized with chest, hand burns after fire in Britannia area: Ottawa paramedics

No dollar value of the damage has been released, but an investigator has been dispatched to the scene.

