5 displaced after blaze at downtown Ottawa apartment complex

Ottawa fire officials say five people have been displaced after a fire damaged an apartment complex downtown early Monday morning.
According to Ottawa Fire Services, firefighters received multiple 911 calls at around 1:30 a.m. reporting smoke and flames from a building located at the corner of Bay and Albert streets.
Fire services say a working fire was declared while firefighters were en route to the scene.
Crews determined the fire came from a building in the 200 block of Bay Street and confirmed that no one was trapped inside, though one occupant reportedly needed to be rescued by ladder from a balcony.
The fire was confirmed under control at 1:43 a.m. and declared completely out at 2:13 a.m.
No dollar value of the damage has been released, but an investigator has been dispatched to the scene.
