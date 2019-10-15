5 displaced after blaze at downtown Ottawa apartment complex

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa fire officials say five people have been displaced after a fire damaged an apartment complex downtown early Monday morning.

According to Ottawa Fire Services, firefighters received multiple 911 calls at around 1:30 a.m. reporting smoke and flames from a building located at the corner of Bay and Albert streets.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 212 Bay Street in Centretown. Building is a 7-door 2-storey residential row. One occupant rescued from the 2nd floor balcony by firefighters. No injuries reported. #ottnews #ottcity #ottawafire pic.twitter.com/IosdCPj7tB — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) October 14, 2019

Fire services say a working fire was declared while firefighters were en route to the scene.

Crews determined the fire came from a building in the 200 block of Bay Street and confirmed that no one was trapped inside, though one occupant reportedly needed to be rescued by ladder from a balcony.

The fire was confirmed under control at 1:43 a.m. and declared completely out at 2:13 a.m.

No dollar value of the damage has been released, but an investigator has been dispatched to the scene.