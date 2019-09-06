Man hospitalized with chest, hand burns after fire in Britannia area: Ottawa paramedics

First responders say a man was hospitalized with burns to his hands and chest after a fire broke out early Friday morning in a townhouse on Grenon Avenue, west of downtown Ottawa.

The resident called firefighters to the Britannia-area townhouse complex just after 5 a.m. on Friday, reporting smoke from the bedroom on the second floor, Ottawa fire said.

Firefighters “quickly knocked down” the main body of the blaze and had it completely out by 5:45 a.m., according to the statement.

First responders say the injured resident, a man in his late 40s, was the only person in the home when the flames broke out.

Paramedics treated his injuries with “burn dressings and intravenous analgesia” and took him to hospital, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Paramedic Service said.

“His burns are not considered serious and he is in stable condition in the hospital,” Marc-Antoine Deschamps said in an email later on Friday morning.

A fire investigator was sent to the scene to determine what caused the blaze.

