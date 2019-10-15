Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police arrest suspect in connection with catalytic converter thefts in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 11:52 am
Updated October 15, 2019 11:55 am
Thieves have long targeted car stereos, air bags, halogen headlights, even pocket change from the ashtrays. But now they are crawling under vehicles and cutting away the catalytic converters for the precious metals inside. .
Thieves have long targeted car stereos, air bags, halogen headlights, even pocket change from the ashtrays. But now they are crawling under vehicles and cutting away the catalytic converters for the precious metals inside. . AP Photo by Robert F. Bukaty

Hamilton police say a 36-year-old man with no fixed address has been arrested in connection to a rash of catalytic converter thefts in the city.

Investigators say 61 converters were stolen in the Hamilton area at malls, educational facilities and other commercial areas during the last six months.

Detectives say thieves simply cut them out of large vehicles, like SUVs.

Catalytic converters contain “high-value metal” that is often sold to scrap metal yards for cash.
Catalytic converters contain “high-value metal” that is often sold to scrap metal yards for cash. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police say the suspect was charged with mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with probation.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Spike in exhaust device thefts from Hamilton vehicles has police concerned

The investigation is still active and more charges are expected.

Catalytic converters are a key component in a vehicle’s exhaust system that essentially reduces the emission of toxic gases and pollutants.

“It’s like an oven — it burns off anything the engine didn’t, and makes for cleaner emissions,” Dave McDonald, president of Bodyline Auto Recyclers, told Global News.

READ MORE: Vehicles seized and three arrested in OPP bust of alleged car theft ring

McDonald says the attraction for thieves to steal the converters is the high-value metals that can be easily sold to scrap metal yards.

“It’s worth more than gold an ounce,” said McDonald. “It’s palladium, rhodium … Let’s put it this way: the motivation for them to do it is definitely the scrap metal and any scrap metal dealer would buy it.”

Police say vehicles in Hamilton’s downtown core are most likely to be targeted in a catalytic converter theft.
Police say vehicles in Hamilton’s downtown core are most likely to be targeted in a catalytic converter theft. Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton police say where and how you park your vehicle can reduce the risk of losing a valuable part. Parking in well-lit areas, closer to pedestrian or vehicle traffic rather than isolated areas, or near video surveillance could substantially reduce the chances of theft.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton police are looking to hear from anyone with information on the thefts. Tips can be made at 905-546-8934 or 905-546-2991, at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Pandemic of auto theft: Toronto police
Pandemic of auto theft: Toronto police
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
HamiltonHamilton PoliceCatalytic converterauto parts theftauto part theftbodyline auto partsdave mcdonaldexhaust emission controlOARAontario automotive recyclers associationpalladiumrhodium
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.