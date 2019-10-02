Vehicles seized and three arrested in OPP bust of alleged car theft ring

Send this page to someone via email

OPP in eastern Ontario said Wednesday they have broken up an alleged car theft ring just outside of Ottawa.

According to the OPP, the alleged ring was centred around a property in North Dundas Township where several vehicles were seized.

Cars connected to the alleged ring were also seized from sea containers in Vancouver and Lachine, Que.

“This OPP is committed to finding those responsible for ongoing vehicle thefts across eastern Ontario,” said Det. Staff Sgt. Chad Culbert in a release. “The investigation is continuing and additional charges are expected.”

OPP say three people have been arrested and several cars seized after busting up an alleged car theft ring just south east of Ottawa. Ontario Provincial Police Ontario Provincial Police Ontario Provincial Police

Three men from Quebec have been arrested and are facing several charges of theft and possession of proceeds of crime.

Police say they executed search warrants on September at a property on Kittle Road, southeast of Ottawa.

Six stolen vehicles were recovered at the scene: two 2019 Toyota Tacomas; two 2017 Lexus RX35s; a 2018 Honda Civic; and 2019 Lexus NX30.

Police say officers also recovered stolen licence plates and seized an undisclosed quantity of heroin.

Yves Bokuma Etike, 39, of Montreal, Guylan Boluka, 48, of Brossard, Que., and Asif Mohamed, 46, of Montreal, were released and are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 5.

As the investigation continues, police ask anyone with information to call the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.