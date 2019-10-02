OPP looking for vehicle in cyclist hit-and-run in Prescott
Grenville OPP are looking for the driver of a vehicle who they say struck a cyclist in Prescott.
On Tuesday, between 7:30 and 8 p.m., OPP say a 17-year-old cyclist was travelling north on the west side of Edward Street in Prescott. When the teen travelled through the Edward and Dibble streets intersection, police say a coffee-coloured car — that may have been a Toyota — struck the cyclist.
According to police, the vehicle stopped briefly but then kept driving.
The cyclist was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
OPP are asking any witnesses to the incident to contact Const. Jessica Lapensee at 613-925-4221.
