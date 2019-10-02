Crime
October 2, 2019 10:52 am

OPP looking for vehicle in cyclist hit-and-run in Prescott

By Online Reporter  Global News

OPP are looking for the driver involved in a hit and run in the Town of Prescott.

Global News File
A A

Grenville OPP are looking for the driver of a vehicle who they say struck a cyclist in Prescott.

On Tuesday, between 7:30 and 8 p.m., OPP say a 17-year-old cyclist was travelling north on the west side of Edward Street in Prescott. When the teen travelled through the Edward and Dibble streets intersection, police say a coffee-coloured car — that may have been a Toyota — struck the cyclist.

READ MORE: London cyclist in coma after hit-and-run showing small signs of improvement, mom says

According to police, the vehicle stopped briefly but then kept driving.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP are asking any witnesses to the incident to contact Const. Jessica Lapensee at 613-925-4221.

WATCH BELOW: Home surveillance captures hit-and-run in Chilliwack

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
coffee coloured car
Grenville OPP
Greville OPP
Hit and Run
hit and run prescott
OPP
prescott cycling
prescott cyclist
toyota hit and run

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.