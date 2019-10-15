Suspect in Scarborough stabbing charged with attempted murder, robbery

Toronto police say a man who was wanted in a Scarborough stabbing investigation has been arrested and charged.
On Friday at around 9:20 p.m., police were called to Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road for reports of a stabbing.
Investigators said the victim, a woman, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.
Police said it was not a random attack and that the two are known to each other.
According to police, Corey Cunningham, 24, was arrested Monday afternoon and has been charged with attempted murder and robbery.
