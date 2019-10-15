Menu

Crime

Suspect in Scarborough stabbing charged with attempted murder, robbery

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 8:24 am
Corey Cunningham, 24, has been charged with attempted murder and robbery.
Corey Cunningham, 24, has been charged with attempted murder and robbery. Handout / Toronto police

Toronto police say a man who was wanted in a Scarborough stabbing investigation has been arrested and charged.

On Friday at around 9:20 p.m., police were called to Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road for reports of a stabbing.

READ MORE: Police identify suspect wanted for attempted murder after stabbing in Toronto’s east end

Investigators said the victim, a woman, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Police said it was not a random attack and that the two are known to each other.

According to police, Corey Cunningham, 24, was arrested Monday afternoon and has been charged with attempted murder and robbery.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Toronto PoliceTorontoStabbingScarboroughToronto crimeToronto StabbingScarborough stabbingkingston roadMorningside AvenueCorey CunninghamKingston Road stabbingman arrested Scarborough stabbingMorningside Avenue stabbing
