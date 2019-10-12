Police identify suspect wanted for attempted murder after stabbing in Toronto’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have identified the suspect wanted in an attempted murder investigation following a stabbing in the city’s east end.

Officers responded just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday for a stabbing call in the area of Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue.

According to investigators, a woman was located with serious injuries and rushed to hospital after a stabbing. Police said it was not a random attack and that the two know each other.

Officers have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Corey Cunningham of Scarborough. He’s wanted on charges for attempted murder and robbery, police said.

Investigators describe him as five foot seven with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes. He is considered violent.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

