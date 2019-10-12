Menu

Crime

Police identify suspect wanted for attempted murder after stabbing in Toronto’s east end

By Oriena Vuong Global News
Posted October 12, 2019 10:14 am
Toronto police have identified a suspect wanted for attempted murder after a stabbing in the city's east end.
Toronto police have identified a suspect wanted for attempted murder after a stabbing in the city's east end. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police have identified the suspect wanted in an attempted murder investigation following a stabbing in the city’s east end.

Officers responded just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday for a stabbing call in the area of Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue.

According to investigators, a woman was located with serious injuries and rushed to hospital after a stabbing. Police said it was not a random attack and that the two know each other.

READ MORE: Woman drives herself to hospital after suffering critical injuries in Vaughan stabbing: police

Officers have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Corey Cunningham of Scarborough. He’s wanted on charges for attempted murder and robbery, police said.

Investigators describe him as five foot seven with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes. He is considered violent.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

