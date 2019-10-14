Menu

Canada

Cab driver who saved 4 from burning car awarded medal for bravery in St. John’s, NL

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2019 2:30 pm
Taxi cabs on a street.
Taxi cabs on a street. Pixabay

A Newfoundland cab driver who rescued four young people from a burning vehicle was formally recognized for his heroism last week.

Mike Stapleton was awarded a medal for bravery from the Royal Canadian Humane Association at St. John’s City Hall on Oct. 7.

Stapleton recalls driving his cab on a deserted St. John’s street after 2 a.m. on May 12, when he spotted the damaged vehicle.

He soon realized four people were trapped inside and after calling emergency services, he carried the injured people from the car to safety.

A few seconds after he pulled the last person from the driver’s seat, he saw the car go up in flames.

Stapleton says he’s been humbled by the recognition, and says it feel like he was meant to be there that night to step in.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
NewfoundlandSt. John'scab driverRoyal Canadian Humane AssociationMike StapletonNewfoundland cab driverSt. John's City Hall
