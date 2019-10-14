Menu

Canada

Ville-Marie Expressway partially reopen after years of construction

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 14, 2019 11:28 am
Yellow cones and detour signs crowd the streets of Montreal.
In Montreal, the project to overhaul the Turcot Interchange began in 2015. Karol Dahl/Global News

After years of construction and closures, a portion of the Ville-Marie Expressway along the Turcot Interchange in Montreal is once again open to traffic.

Three of four lanes along the westbound portion Highway 720 became accessible as of 5 a.m. Monday.

It won’t be completely easy driving, though. The three open lanes will narrow to one in the heart of the interchange.

READ MORE: Two access ramps to the Ville-Marie expressway open Monday

However, two major access ramps to the highway have also reopened. Drivers will be able to use the Lucien-l’Allier and du Fort exits.

This means the Rose-de-Lima Street access, which was created as a detour during the roadwork, to the Ville-Marie Expressway is now closed.

Story continues below advertisement

Transports Québec said work will continue until early November to complete paving and foundation along the expressway.

READ MORE: Montreal announces emergency work, road closures to fix water main

The good news comes as an emergency work project is about to get underway in Montreal, which will make driving around the city a bit trickier than usual. The project to fix a crumbling water main will lead to several road closures near the Turcot Interchange beginning this Thursday.

The overhaul of the Turcot Interchange began in 2015 and work is about 80 per cent finished. Transports Québec will reopen several other lanes, ramps and exits this fall.

The $3.7-billion project should be completed in 2020.

–With files from Global News’ Tim Sargeant and The Canadian Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Montreal trafficMontreal ConstructionTurcot Interchangeroad closuresRoad ConstructionMontreal driversMontreal Commuteville-marie expresswayorange conesHighway 720traffic Montrealconstruction progressroadway reopen
