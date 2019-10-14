Ville-Marie Expressway partially reopen after years of construction

Send this page to someone via email

After years of construction and closures, a portion of the Ville-Marie Expressway along the Turcot Interchange in Montreal is once again open to traffic.

Three of four lanes along the westbound portion Highway 720 became accessible as of 5 a.m. Monday.

It won’t be completely easy driving, though. The three open lanes will narrow to one in the heart of the interchange.

However, two major access ramps to the highway have also reopened. Drivers will be able to use the Lucien-l’Allier and du Fort exits.

This means the Rose-de-Lima Street access, which was created as a detour during the roadwork, to the Ville-Marie Expressway is now closed.

Transports Québec said work will continue until early November to complete paving and foundation along the expressway.

The good news comes as an emergency work project is about to get underway in Montreal, which will make driving around the city a bit trickier than usual. The project to fix a crumbling water main will lead to several road closures near the Turcot Interchange beginning this Thursday.

The overhaul of the Turcot Interchange began in 2015 and work is about 80 per cent finished. Transports Québec will reopen several other lanes, ramps and exits this fall.

The $3.7-billion project should be completed in 2020.

–With files from Global News’ Tim Sargeant and The Canadian Press