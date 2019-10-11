Montreal announces emergency work, road closures to fix water main

Send this page to someone via email

An emergency work project is about to get underway in Montreal and it will make getting around a bit more difficult for drivers.

The city announced on Friday it needs to fix a deteriorating water main along the Ville-Marie tunnel between Atwater Avenue and Guy Street.

The project, which begins on Thursday, Oct. 17, means several road closures for months.

One lane will be open on de la Cathédrale Street between St-Jacques and Notre-Dame streets.

St-Antoine Street will be reduced to one or two lanes between Guy Street and Atwater Avenue depending on the phase of the work.

Georges-Vanier Boulevard’s northbound lanes will be completely closed between St-Jacques and St-Antoine streets. The boulevard’s southbound section will be closed between Baile and St-Antoine streets.

As a result, the city said mitigation efforts will be put in place to ease traffic headaches. This includes police officers to direct traffic and changing the synchronization of stop lights in the area.

While the urgent work will require rebuilding parts of the main water line, the city said residents will still have access to drinking water during the construction.

The work is expected to be completed by spring 2020.

