Canada

Montreal announces emergency work, road closures to fix water main

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 12:21 pm
A few streets will be partially or fully closed to traffic during the emergency work.
A few streets will be partially or fully closed to traffic during the emergency work. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

An emergency work project is about to get underway in Montreal and it will make getting around a bit more difficult for drivers.

The city announced on Friday it needs to fix a deteriorating water main along the Ville-Marie tunnel between Atwater Avenue and Guy Street.

The project, which begins on Thursday, Oct. 17, means several road closures for months.

READ MORE: ‘It’s a nightmare’: Could rotating shifts speed up Montreal construction?

One lane will be open on de la Cathédrale Street between St-Jacques and Notre-Dame streets.

St-Antoine Street will be reduced to one or two lanes between Guy Street and Atwater Avenue depending on the phase of the work.

Georges-Vanier Boulevard’s northbound lanes will be completely closed between St-Jacques and St-Antoine streets. The boulevard’s southbound section will be closed between Baile and St-Antoine streets.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Train commuters unimpressed with REM mitigation efforts

As a result, the city said mitigation efforts will be put in place to ease traffic headaches. This includes police officers to direct traffic and changing the synchronization of stop lights in the area.

While the urgent work will require rebuilding parts of the main water line, the city said residents will still have access to drinking water during the construction.

The work is expected to be completed by spring 2020.

Downtown Montreal construction has drivers seeing red
Downtown Montreal construction has drivers seeing red
