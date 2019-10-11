Two access ramps to the Ville-Marie expressway open Monday

Some much needed relief is coming to drivers on the Ville-Marie expressway on Monday.
Two access ramps at du Fort Avenue and Lucien L’Allier Street will re-open to all traffic as of 5 a.m. after being closed for almost two years.
Trying to get onto the Ville-Marie expressway was very difficult for drivers.
“The signs are not okay. So we get lost and we go around forever. That’s going to be good,” Nadine Thomas, a Roxboro resident told Global News.
The openings are part of the ongoing work of the Turcot Interchange. The section of the Ville-Marie expressway will be open to three lanes of traffic in each direction.
“It’s very exciting cause the project is going well, so that shows the project advanced,” Martin Girard, a Transports-Québec Spokesperson said.
The Rose-de-Lima Street access to the Ville-Marie will close as of Monday. Instead it will be used as an exit ramp to get off the Ville-Marie expressway.
Despite the re-opening of the two access ramps, getting around still won’t be a joyride.
The three lanes westbound on the Ville-Marie will narrow to one in the heart Turcot Interchange. It will remain like this until early to mid-November.
“All those people who were using all kinds of different routes will be migrating back to the Ville-Marie, feeding onto the Ville-Marie which will not be efficient for the next few weeks,” Traffic analyst Rick Leckner told Global News.
And more weekend closures are ahead such as this weekend when the R-136 (formally known as the A-720) will close in both directions until Monday morning.
The entire Turcot interchange is still scheduled to be finished by the end of 2020 with a budget of almost $3.7 Billion.
