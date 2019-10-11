Two access ramps to the Ville-Marie expressway open Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Some much needed relief is coming to drivers on the Ville-Marie expressway on Monday.

Two access ramps at du Fort Avenue and Lucien L’Allier Street will re-open to all traffic as of 5 a.m. after being closed for almost two years.

Trying to get onto the Ville-Marie expressway was very difficult for drivers.

“The signs are not okay. So we get lost and we go around forever. That’s going to be good,” Nadine Thomas, a Roxboro resident told Global News.

The openings are part of the ongoing work of the Turcot Interchange. The section of the Ville-Marie expressway will be open to three lanes of traffic in each direction.

“It’s very exciting cause the project is going well, so that shows the project advanced,” Martin Girard, a Transports-Québec Spokesperson said. Tweet This

The Rose-de-Lima Street access to the Ville-Marie will close as of Monday. Instead it will be used as an exit ramp to get off the Ville-Marie expressway.

Despite the re-opening of the two access ramps, getting around still won’t be a joyride.

The three lanes westbound on the Ville-Marie will narrow to one in the heart Turcot Interchange. It will remain like this until early to mid-November.

“All those people who were using all kinds of different routes will be migrating back to the Ville-Marie, feeding onto the Ville-Marie which will not be efficient for the next few weeks,” Traffic analyst Rick Leckner told Global News. Tweet This

And more weekend closures are ahead such as this weekend when the R-136 (formally known as the A-720) will close in both directions until Monday morning.

The entire Turcot interchange is still scheduled to be finished by the end of 2020 with a budget of almost $3.7 Billion.

