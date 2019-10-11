Menu

Canada

Two access ramps to the Ville-Marie expressway open Monday

By Tim Sargeant Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 6:17 pm
Updated October 11, 2019 6:41 pm
Thanksgiving Miracle
Watch: A pair of entrance ramps to the 720 west will re-open on Monday, after being closed for almost two years. Transports Quebec announced Friday that after 23 months of detours, downtown drivers who want to access highway 720 west will be able to. The Fort and Lucien L'Allier entrances will reopen on Monday. As Global's Tim Sargeant explains, the news comes as welcome relief to drivers.

Some much needed relief is coming to drivers on the Ville-Marie expressway on Monday.

Two access ramps at du Fort Avenue and Lucien L’Allier Street will re-open to all traffic as of 5 a.m. after being closed for almost two years.

Trying to get onto the Ville-Marie expressway was very difficult for drivers.

“The signs are not okay. So we get lost and we go around forever. That’s going to be good,” Nadine Thomas, a Roxboro resident told Global News.

READ MORE: Dust from Turcot Interchange work irks Westmount residents

The openings are part of the ongoing work of the Turcot Interchange. The section of the Ville-Marie expressway will be open to three lanes of traffic in each direction.

“It’s very exciting cause the project is going well, so that shows the project advanced,” Martin Girard, a Transports-Québec Spokesperson said.

The Rose-de-Lima Street access to the Ville-Marie will close as of Monday. Instead it will be used as an exit ramp to get off the Ville-Marie expressway.

Despite the re-opening of the two access ramps, getting around still won’t be a joyride.

READ MORE: ‘The worst is behind us’: Turcot construction project enters home stretch

The three lanes westbound on the Ville-Marie will narrow to one in the heart Turcot Interchange. It will remain like this until early to mid-November.

“All those people who were using all kinds of different routes will be migrating back to the Ville-Marie, feeding onto the Ville-Marie which will not be efficient for the next few weeks,” Traffic analyst Rick Leckner told Global News.

And more weekend closures are ahead such as this weekend when the R-136 (formally known as  the A-720) will close in both directions until Monday morning.

The entire Turcot interchange is still scheduled to be finished by the end of 2020 with a budget of almost $3.7 Billion.

What happened to pedestrian overpass in Turcot project?
TrafficMontreal trafficHighwayTurcot InterchangeMontreal roadsTurcotville-marie expressway
