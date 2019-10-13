Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

After achieving a world record run, Kosgei believes women can go even faster

By Amy Tennery Reuters
Posted October 13, 2019 11:16 pm
Kenyan Kosgei shatters women’s marathon record
WATCH: Kenyan Kosgei shatters women's marathon record

Like any true competitor, Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei does not plan to coast on her latest accomplishment — even if that happens to be running the fastest-ever women’s marathon.

Hours after shattering Paula Radcliffe’s 16-year-old world record, running the Chicago Marathon in two hours, 14 minutes and four seconds, the 25-year-old said she believes any number of competitors could beat her.

READ MORE: Alberta runner Dave Proctor looking to shatter trans-Canada speed record in 2020

“If a lady can prepare good and they have no injury… they can reduce to reduce to 2:12 or one minute to 2:13,” Kosgei told a news conference.

But while she stopped short of pointing to a 2:10:00 marathon for herself, she made clear that her sole goal is getting even faster.

Prepping for a marathon
Prepping for a marathon

“I’m still focusing to reduce my time again – if it’s possible,” Kosgei said. “If my body would be good (I could) reduce little by little, slowly.”

Story continues below advertisement

While her year-to-year career improvement could hardly be described as “slow,” it has been steady. In 2017 and 2018 she finished the Chicago Marathon in 2:20:22 and 2:18:35, respectively, after logging a year-end best time of 2:24:45 at Lisbon in 2016.

The 25-year-old arrived in the Windy City as an overwhelming favorite, having won the race in 2018.

READ MORE: Kenyan, Rwandan elite runners win top honours at 28th Montreal marathon

Last month she clinched the unofficial best women’s half marathon time of 1:04:28 at the Great North Run and earlier this year she became the youngest woman to ever win the London Marathon.

Her confidence showed at the start of the race, when she set an aggressive pace of 3:05.59 minutes per kilometer in the first 5km, causing commentators to fret that she had perhaps overextended herself.

“I was too fast because I wanted to leave the group and focus,” said Kosgei. “I come here to run my own pace, I don’t depend on someone.”

© 2019 Reuters
TAGS
RunningMarathonWorld RecordRunnersChicago Marathonbrigid kosgeifastest runnerfastest women's marathonkenya kosgei marathonkosgeirunning world recodrunning world recordworld record marathon
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.