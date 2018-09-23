Sports
September 23, 2018 3:05 pm

Kenyan, Rwandan elite runners win top honours at 28th Montreal marathon

By Web producer  Global News

Thousands came out to cheer on runners taking part in Montreal's Rock'n'Roll marathon. Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.

Jonah Aspler/Global News
A A

After an eight-year absence, elite runners were once again part of the fray for the 28th edition of the Montreal marathon.

Thousands came out to show their support to runners of all abilities.

WATCH: Eliud Kipchoge smashes marathon world record in Berlin by more than 1 minute

In the end, it was Ezekial Mutai, a 25-year-old Kenyan, who won Sunday’s race, earning himself $11,000 in prize money.

Mutai ran the 42.2-km course in two hours, 11 minutes and 6 seconds, building on his fifth-place finish at the Madrid marathon in April.

Ezekial Mutai crosses the finish line at the Montreal marathon on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.

Jonah Aspler/Global News

“It’s only his second ever marathon,” on-site race commentators said over the public address system.

READ MORE: Edmonton man running in 100th marathon says pea soup is his secret

Salome Nyirarukundo, 20, of Rwanda, was the victor in the women’s division, with a time of 2:28,02.

The long-distance runner is also a newbie when it comes to marathons.

Salome Nyirarukundo, 20, speaks to reporters after winning the Montreal marathon. Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.

Jonah Aspler/Global News

“This marathon is my first time running a marathon,” Nyirarukundo said, adding she was very pleased with her time.

Nyirarukundo also takes home $11,000 in prize money.

Quebecers shone in the half-marathon category, with Alexis Lavoie-Gilbert winning the men’s race in 1:09,25, and Anne-Marie Comeau winning in the women’s race in 1:14,46.

— With files from La Presse Canadienne

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alexis Lavoie-Gilbert
Anne-Marie Comeau
Athletics
Ezekial Mutai
Kenya
Marathon
montreal marathon
Montreal Rock'n'Roll Marathon
Montreal Running
Montreal sports
Running
Rwanda
Salome Nyirarukundo

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News