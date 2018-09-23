Kenyan, Rwandan elite runners win top honours at 28th Montreal marathon

After an eight-year absence, elite runners were once again part of the fray for the 28th edition of the Montreal marathon.

Thousands came out to show their support to runners of all abilities.

In the end, it was Ezekial Mutai, a 25-year-old Kenyan, who won Sunday’s race, earning himself $11,000 in prize money.

Mutai ran the 42.2-km course in two hours, 11 minutes and 6 seconds, building on his fifth-place finish at the Madrid marathon in April.

“It’s only his second ever marathon,” on-site race commentators said over the public address system.

Salome Nyirarukundo, 20, of Rwanda, was the victor in the women’s division, with a time of 2:28,02.

The long-distance runner is also a newbie when it comes to marathons.

“This marathon is my first time running a marathon,” Nyirarukundo said, adding she was very pleased with her time.

Nyirarukundo also takes home $11,000 in prize money.

Quebecers shone in the half-marathon category, with Alexis Lavoie-Gilbert winning the men’s race in 1:09,25, and Anne-Marie Comeau winning in the women’s race in 1:14,46.

