Alberta man looking to shatter trans-Canada speed record in 2020

An Alberta father is going the extra mile for his son.

And then some.

Dave Proctor announced Saturday his intention to break the cross-country speed record and run the country in 65 days, seven days faster than the 1991 record established by Al Howie.

He’s embarking on this journey for a deeply personal reason.

“I’ve got a 10-year-old son and he’s got a rare disease called relapsing encephalopathy with cerebellar ataxia,” said Proctor.

The announcement comes as millions across the country and world prepare to participate in the Terry Fox Run on Sunday, raising money for cancer research and honouring the Winnipeg-born icon’s Marathon of Hope.

During the six-year period it took to diagnose his son with the condition, Proctor noted he became aware of just how much work is needed around rare diseases in Canada.

“We want to create a movement when it comes to supporting rare families across this country. We need to create a better system and I think this is the first step.”

Proctor has been training for this for quite a while, though after an injury last year, he thought his running days were finished.

However, his rehabilitation has gone so well he believes he can do this challenge, set to start on Victoria Day of 2020, even better.

“I’d run to the ends of this Earth for my son,” said Proctor. “And next summer, I might just have to.”