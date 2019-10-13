This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Oct. 13, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Focus Montreal returns with the last Quebec electoral district candidate debate.

This week, Global Montreal invited candidates to debate the economy, including the issue of Canada’s deficit spending, the costs of climate action and the parties’ general economic policy platforms.

The candidates present at the debate were Conservative candidate Neil Drabkin from NDG-Westmount, NDP’s Ève Péclet, who is running in La Pointe-de-l’Île and the Green Party’s Luc Joli-Coeur from the riding of Quebec.

Global Montreal reached out to the Liberal Party and Bloc Québécois, but neither party sent candidates to take part in the debate.

Deficit spending

Statistics Canada reported that as of March 2019, Canada’s net debt was at approximately $768 billion.

If re-elected, the Liberals project a deficit of $20 billion per year for the next four years in spending and tax cuts, which would add an additional $31.5 billion to Canadian debt.

Global’s Elysia Bryan Baynes asked the candidates what their party’s stance is on deficit spending and whether they believe that type of deficit spending is responsible. Watch below.

9:14 Focus Montreal economy debate part 1 Focus Montreal economy debate part 1

Financial costs of going green

Climate change is a key issue among voters this election, and all the parties have different plans to deal with the pressing environmental concern.

As the Canadian economy shifts to cleaner, greener industries ⁠— notably within the energy sector⁠ — many Canadians are equally concerned about the economic losses they may suffer due to this shift.

Bryan Baynes asked the candidates what their party’s plan is to mitigate the financial costs of going green. Watch below.

7:26 Focus Montreal economy debate part 2 Focus Montreal economy debate part 2

General economic policy plans

From the national debt and deficit spending to climate costs, affordable housing, employment, childcare and more ⁠— there are many economic issues to look out for this election.

Bryan Baynes asked the candidates how their party’s economic plans would benefit Canadians and address the issues they are concerned with. Watch below.

4:41 Focus Montreal economy debate part 3 Focus Montreal economy debate part 3

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping the community by bringing their stories into focus.

The show airs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. as well as Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.

–With files from Global News’ Andrew Russell

