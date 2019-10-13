Menu

Environment

Climate activist Greta Thunberg heading to Alberta

By Cassandra Jodoin Global News
Posted October 13, 2019 11:49 am
Updated October 13, 2019 11:53 am
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 file photo, Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg attends an interview with the Associated Press before the Climate Strike, at City Hall, in New York. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is among four people named Wednesday as the winners of a Right Livelihood Award, also known as the "Alternative Nobel." Thunberg is being recognized "for inspiring and amplifying political demands for urgent climate action reflecting scientific facts," the prize foundation said. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File).
16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is making her way to Alberta.

Thunberg announced her intention on Twitter, as she makes her way north through the U.S. to raise the alarm on global warming.

She didn’t specify when she would be coming or where she’ll go once in Alberta.

Thunberg has made headlines in recent months, after she sailed to the U.S. in August to participate in a youth summit on climate change.

From England to New York: Greta Thunberg sets sail for climate change conference

She also addressed the U.N.’s Climate Action Summit in September, telling those in attendance the critical situation the world is in.

Thunberg’s actions sparked marches across Canada last month with at least 85 cities participating in the national movement.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at Montreal Climate March
Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at Montreal Climate March
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
AlbertaClimate ChangeCanadaGreta ThunbergCalgary Climate Changeclimate change AlbertaEdmonton climate changeUN climateClimate change activismclimate protests gretagreta calgarygreta canadagreta canadian tripgreta edmontonGreta Thunberg Albertagreta UN
