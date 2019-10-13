Climate activist Greta Thunberg heading to Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is making her way to Alberta.

Thunberg announced her intention on Twitter, as she makes her way north through the U.S. to raise the alarm on global warming.

Heading north again. Now follows a few days of well needed rest while enjoying the spectacular nature of Wyoming, Idaho and Montana. Then on to Alberta, Canada! #slowtravel pic.twitter.com/iTfyF9ROCb — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 13, 2019

She didn’t specify when she would be coming or where she’ll go once in Alberta.

Thunberg has made headlines in recent months, after she sailed to the U.S. in August to participate in a youth summit on climate change.

She also addressed the U.N.’s Climate Action Summit in September, telling those in attendance the critical situation the world is in.

Thunberg’s actions sparked marches across Canada last month with at least 85 cities participating in the national movement.

Story continues below advertisement

1:49 Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at Montreal Climate March Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at Montreal Climate March