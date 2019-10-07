Greta Thunberg touring Dakotas reservations, concerned about Keystone XL pipeline’s path

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old climate activist who garnered international attention when she scolded world leaders at the United Nations is visiting Indigenous reservations in the U.S. to talk about oil pipelines.

Greta Thunberg appeared Sunday in a youth panel discussion on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. A similar event is planned Tuesday morning on the North Dakota side of the Standing Rock Reservation.

The Lakota People’s Law Project says Thunberg is concerned about the proposed path of the Keystone XL pipeline through South Dakota, as well as plans to double oil flowing through the Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota.

Thunberg travelled to the United States in August on a sailboat to promote her climate change campaign.

