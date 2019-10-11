23-year-old man charged with 2nd-degree murder in West End slaying

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a homicide in Vancouver’s West End last month.

Vancouver police say Yasin Rashid, 23, is suspected in the death of Kyle Vincent Gabriel at 1125 Pendrell on Sept. 10.

Gabriel was found inside the home with serious injuries, and died in hospital.

Police arrested Rashid a day after the death on unrelated charges when he returned to the scene near Pendrell and Thurlow streets.

The takedown was captured on camera, and involved the use of a police dog and a beanbag gun.

Police say during the arrest, the suspect assaulted an officer and tried to hurt the dog.

Witness video of the scene appears to show police attempting to negotiate with a man in a hoodie standing behind a police van.

Then, as a police dog approaches him, the man makes a sudden movement, at which point five shots from a bean bag gun can be heard as the man appears to make punching and kicking motions.

Rashid has remained in custody since his arrest, and is slated to appear in a Vancouver court on Friday.