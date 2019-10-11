Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

23-year-old man charged with 2nd-degree murder in West End slaying

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 12:52 pm
Vancouver police say one day after the death, they arrested the suspect on unrelated charges when he returned to the scene near Pendrell and Thurlow streets.
Vancouver police say one day after the death, they arrested the suspect on unrelated charges when he returned to the scene near Pendrell and Thurlow streets. File / Global News

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a homicide in Vancouver’s West End last month.

Vancouver police say Yasin Rashid, 23, is suspected in the death of Kyle Vincent Gabriel at 1125 Pendrell on Sept. 10.

Gabriel was found inside the home with serious injuries, and died in hospital.

READ MORE: West End death declared homicide, Vancouver police arrest suspect

Police arrested Rashid a day after the death on unrelated charges when he returned to the scene near Pendrell and Thurlow streets.

The takedown was captured on camera, and involved the use of a police dog and a beanbag gun.

Witness video captures West End homicide arrest
Witness video captures West End homicide arrest

Police say during the arrest, the suspect assaulted an officer and tried to hurt the dog.

Story continues below advertisement

Witness video of the scene appears to show police attempting to negotiate with a man in a hoodie standing behind a police van.

READ MORE: Vancouver police investigating suspicious death in West End neighbourhood

Then, as a police dog approaches him, the man makes a sudden movement, at which point five shots from a bean bag gun can be heard as the man appears to make punching and kicking motions.

Rashid has remained in custody since his arrest, and is slated to appear in a Vancouver court on Friday.

Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeWest End2nd degree murderWest End homicidewest end murder2nd degree murder chargewest end homicide chargewest end killingYasin Rashid
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.