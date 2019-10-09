Menu

Crime

McKenzie Lake homicide victim was shot to death: Calgary police

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 2:52 pm
Updated October 9, 2019 2:53 pm
Calgary police investigate a death in the 100 block of Mount Aberdeen Manor Southeast. .
Calgary police investigate a death in the 100 block of Mount Aberdeen Manor Southeast. . Global News

Calgary police say a man who died in McKenzie Lake on Monday was shot to death in a targeted attack.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Mount Aberdeen Manor S.E. just before midnight for reports that a man in medical distress was lying in the street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Calgary police investigating ‘targeted homicide’ in McKenzie Lake

On Wednesday, the Calgary Police Service said an autopsy determined the victim was 29-year-old David Maniago, and that he died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said his family is requesting privacy and won’t be making any public statements at this time.

Maniago’s death is the city’s 15th homicide of 2019, and although police said it’s believed to be targeted, they don’t think it was connected with the “increased violence and shootings” in the city’s northeast.

Story continues below advertisement

Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 31, there have been 65 shootings in Calgary, according to the CPS.

READ MORE: 2 men injured in northeast Calgary shooting: police

Investigators are still collecting and reviewing area CCTV footage, and dashcam footage of the events leading up to this incident.

Police are also looking for a vehicle that was seen leaving the scene, possibly a newer-model white Honda CRV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPS non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877, or to contact Crime Stoppers.

TAGS
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceSuspicious DeathCPSHomicide UnitCalgary DeathMcKenzie LakeCalgary McKenzie LakeMcKenzie Lake CalgaryMcKenzie Lake deathMatthew David Maniago
