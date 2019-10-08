Calgary police homicide unit investigates death in McKenzie Lake

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating a death in the community of McKenzie Lake.

Officers responded to 100 block of Mount Aberdeen Manor Southeast just before midnight on Monday for reports that a man in medical distress was lying in the street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

CPS said in a news release that they are in the process of speaking to witnesses and collecting CCTV footage.

Anyone who may have information about the death is asked to call the CPS non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

