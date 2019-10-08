Menu

Crime

Calgary police homicide unit investigates death in McKenzie Lake

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 8:07 am
Updated October 8, 2019 8:12 am
Calgary police investigate a death in the 100 block of Mount Aberdeen Manor Southeast.
Calgary police investigate a death in the 100 block of Mount Aberdeen Manor Southeast. . Global News

The Calgary Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating a death in the community of McKenzie Lake.

Officers responded to 100 block of Mount Aberdeen Manor Southeast just before midnight on Monday for reports that a man in medical distress was lying in the street.

READ MORE: Victim of Hamptons homicide identified as 49-year-old Calgary man

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

CPS said in a news release that they are in the process of speaking to witnesses and collecting CCTV footage.

READ MORE: Police gather surveillance video amid suspicious death investigation in northwest Calgary

Anyone who may have information about the death is asked to call the CPS non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceSuspicious DeathCPSCalgary DeathCalgary Police Service Homicide UnitMcKenzie LakeCalgary McKenzie LakeMcKenzie Lake CalgaryCalgary McKenzie Lake deathMcKenzie Lake death
