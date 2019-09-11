View Full Results
Crime
September 11, 2019 11:28 am

Vancouver police investigating suspicious death in West End neighbourhood

By Online Journalist  Global News

Vancouver police at the scene of a suspicious death in the city's West End neighbourhood.

Global News
A A

Vancouver police are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s West End neighbourhood on Tuesday.

Police were called to an area near Pendrell and Thurlow streets around 8 p.m., where a 29-year-old man was reportedly found with life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: White Rock RCMP seek info on assault that may be linked to Surrey homicide

Investigators say the man, a Vancouver resident, was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries.

No arrests have been made, but police described the death as an “isolated incident” and said they did not believe there was a risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Pendrell Street
Suspicious Death
Thurlow Street
Vancouver
vancouver police
Vancouver suspicious death
Vancouver-West End
VPD
West End
west end death
West End Vancouver

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.