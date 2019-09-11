Vancouver police investigating suspicious death in West End neighbourhood
Vancouver police are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s West End neighbourhood on Tuesday.
Police were called to an area near Pendrell and Thurlow streets around 8 p.m., where a 29-year-old man was reportedly found with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say the man, a Vancouver resident, was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries.
No arrests have been made, but police described the death as an “isolated incident” and said they did not believe there was a risk to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police.
