Halifax service celebrates life of former Nova Scotia premier John Buchanan

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A service celebrating the life of former Nova Scotia premier John Buchanan is underway in Halifax.

A crowd of dignitaries and members of the public have gathered at Dalhousie University’s Rebecca Cohn Auditorium to remember Buchanan, who died last Thursday at the age of 88.

READ MORE: Former N.S. premier John Buchanan dies at 88

Buchanan served as premier from 1978 to 1990, winning four consecutive majorities for the Progressive Conservatives.

He also served 16 years in the Senate after stepping down as premier in 1990 as controversy engulfed his government.

A Halifax lawyer before entering politics, Buchanan was known for his outgoing personality and folksy manner.

5:34 The Canadian Partnership Against Cancer rolls out its 10-year cancer plan The Canadian Partnership Against Cancer rolls out its 10-year cancer plan

Story continues below advertisement

He is survived by his wife Mavis and five children.

This report by The Canadian Press was originally published Oct. 11, 2019.