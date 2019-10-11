Menu

Politics

Halifax service celebrates life of former Nova Scotia premier John Buchanan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2019 12:24 pm
Updated October 11, 2019 12:26 pm
N.S. legislative assembly members paid tribute to former premier John Buchanan
Former Nova Scotia premier John Buchanan has died at the age of 88. He led the Tories to four consecutive majority governments. Jeremy Keefe reports.

A service celebrating the life of former Nova Scotia premier John Buchanan is underway in Halifax.

A crowd of dignitaries and members of the public have gathered at Dalhousie University’s Rebecca Cohn Auditorium to remember Buchanan, who died last Thursday at the age of 88.

READ MORE: Former N.S. premier John Buchanan dies at 88

Buchanan served as premier from 1978 to 1990, winning four consecutive majorities for the Progressive Conservatives.

He also served 16 years in the Senate after stepping down as premier in 1990 as controversy engulfed his government.

A Halifax lawyer before entering politics, Buchanan was known for his outgoing personality and folksy manner.

He is survived by his wife Mavis and five children.

This report by The Canadian Press was originally published Oct. 11, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Nova ScotiaHalifaxSenateNova Scotia PoliticsDalhousie UniversityPremierCelebration of LifeNova Scotia Premierjohn buchananRebecca Cohn Auditorium
