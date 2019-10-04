Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Former N.S. premier John Buchanan dies at 88

By Sarah Ritchie Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 10:48 am
Prime Minister Brian Mulroney sits and reads a statement after he and the provincial premiers reached an agreement in principal on constitutional grievances, after meetin at Meech Lake, April 30, 1987. .
Prime Minister Brian Mulroney sits and reads a statement after he and the provincial premiers reached an agreement in principal on constitutional grievances, after meetin at Meech Lake, April 30, 1987. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Charles Mitchell

One of Nova Scotia’s longest serving premiers has died.

John Buchanan was elected a Progressive Conservative MLA in 1967 and became the party’s leader in 1971. He led the party to majority governments in 1978, 1981, 1984, and 1988.

In a statement Friday, the PC Party says Buchanan died on Thursday.

“Premier Buchanan will be remembered as a master campaigner and skilled politician,” said PC Leader Tim Houston in a statement. “But it was his incredible ability to connect with Nova Scotians that I believe is his true legacy.”

“He will be missed by many.”

Tweet This

READ MORE: N.S. launches research project featuring exercise as part of cancer care

He was involved in negotiations for the repatriation of the Canadian Constitution, and signed on to the Meech Lake Accord.

Story continues below advertisement

Buchanan’s governments were responsible for building roads and hospitals across the province, but they were also plagued by scandal. He earned the nickname “Teflon John” for his ability to survive scandals during his time in office.

Near the end of his time as premier, there were allegations from a senior civil servant that his government had given patronage contracts to friends, and that Buchanan accepted kickbacks. It would later be revealed that there was a secret trust fund to supplement Premier Buchanan’s salary. The RCMP investigated but did not lay criminal charges against Buchanan.

He resigned as premier in September 1990, and was appointed to the Canadian Senate that same year by Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. He retired from the Senate at age 75.

John Buchanan was born on April 22, 1931, in Sydney. Buchanan is survived by his wife Mavis, with whom he recently celebrated his 65th wedding anniversary, and their five children. He was 88 years old.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Nova ScotiapoliticsProgressive ConservativeTim Houstonjohn buchananpremier buchananteflon john
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.