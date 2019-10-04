Former N.S. premier John Buchanan dies at 88

Send this page to someone via email

One of Nova Scotia’s longest serving premiers has died.

John Buchanan was elected a Progressive Conservative MLA in 1967 and became the party’s leader in 1971. He led the party to majority governments in 1978, 1981, 1984, and 1988.

In a statement Friday, the PC Party says Buchanan died on Thursday.

“Premier Buchanan will be remembered as a master campaigner and skilled politician,” said PC Leader Tim Houston in a statement. “But it was his incredible ability to connect with Nova Scotians that I believe is his true legacy.”

“He will be missed by many.” Tweet This

He was involved in negotiations for the repatriation of the Canadian Constitution, and signed on to the Meech Lake Accord.

Story continues below advertisement

Buchanan’s governments were responsible for building roads and hospitals across the province, but they were also plagued by scandal. He earned the nickname “Teflon John” for his ability to survive scandals during his time in office.

Near the end of his time as premier, there were allegations from a senior civil servant that his government had given patronage contracts to friends, and that Buchanan accepted kickbacks. It would later be revealed that there was a secret trust fund to supplement Premier Buchanan’s salary. The RCMP investigated but did not lay criminal charges against Buchanan.

He resigned as premier in September 1990, and was appointed to the Canadian Senate that same year by Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. He retired from the Senate at age 75.

John Buchanan was born on April 22, 1931, in Sydney. Buchanan is survived by his wife Mavis, with whom he recently celebrated his 65th wedding anniversary, and their five children. He was 88 years old.