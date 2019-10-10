Six party leaders to square off for final time in official French debate

Send this page to someone via email

The night before advance polls open for the 2019 election, the six federal party leaders will square off for the second and final time this election campaign in the official French-language debate on Thursday night.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Green Leader Elizabeth May, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet and People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier will take the stage at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., for the second time this week at 8 p.m. ET.

The two-hour event, like Monday night’s English-language debate, has been organized by the Leaders’ Debates Commission and produced by a partnership of media outlets, including Global News.

Thursday night’s debate will focus on the economy and finances; the environment and energy; foreign policy and immigration; identity, ethics, and governance; and services to citizens.

Monday night’s debate, by comparison, covered national and global leadership; polarization, human rights and immigration; Indigenous issues; affordability and income insecurity; and environment and energy.

The arguments and attacks that night ultimately moved beyond policy to the personal, touching on everything from the SNC-Lavalin scandal to Quebec’s Bill 21.

Many observers ranked Singh’s performance as the strongest of the night, noting his positive messaging, relaxed attitude, and a few strong one-liners.

Since Monday, the leaders have continued to criss-cross the country and make their pitches to voters.

As the campaign nears its final stretch, only the Green Party has released a fully-costed platform to date.

The Liberals, Conservatives and NDP have costed select campaign promises, but not all. The New Democrats, for their part, are expected to release the costing details of their platform on Friday.

Thursday night’s debate will be moderated by Patrice Roy from Radio-Canada along with L’actualité’s Alec Castonguay, Le Soleil reporter Patricia Cloutier, Le Devoir reporter Hélène Buzzetti, and editor-in-chief of La Presse François Cardinal.

