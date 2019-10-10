Nova Scotia RCMP seize cocaine, arrest 5 after searching Port Hawkesbury home

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP are expecting to lay multiple charges after police say officers seized cocaine and arrested five people following the search of a home in Port Hawkesbury, N.S,. earlier this week.

Police say officers searched a home on Trainor Drive shortly after 1 p.m. on Oct. 8.

Five people who were inside the home at the time of the search were arrested without incident, police say.

During their search, officers reportedly found a quantity of cocaine, a cutting agent, scales, packaging material, score sheets, cellphones and drug paraphernalia.

All of the individuals who were arrested have since been released, but the Mounties says they expect to lay charges, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and trafficking cocaine.

The investigation is ongoing.