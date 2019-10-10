Menu

Crime

Nova Scotia RCMP seize cocaine, arrest 5 after searching Port Hawkesbury home

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 1:04 pm
Nova Scotia RCMP expect to lay charges following the search of a Port Hawkesbury home that reportedly turned up cocaine.
Nova Scotia RCMP are expecting to lay multiple charges after police say officers seized cocaine and arrested five people following the search of a home in Port Hawkesbury, N.S,. earlier this week.

Police say officers searched a home on Trainor Drive shortly after 1 p.m. on Oct. 8.

READ MORE: 19-year-old charged in connection with alleged arson in Canning, N.S.

Five people who were inside the home at the time of the search were arrested without incident, police say.

During their search, officers reportedly found a quantity of cocaine, a cutting agent, scales, packaging material, score sheets, cellphones and drug paraphernalia.

RCMP officer sentenced to 10 years for stealing 10kgs of cocaine
All of the individuals who were arrested have since been released, but the Mounties says they expect to lay charges, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and trafficking cocaine.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

