Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

19-year-old charged in connection with alleged arson in Canning, N.S.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 4:09 pm
Nova Scotia RCMP say charges are pending in an alleged arson in Canning, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say charges are pending in an alleged arson in Canning, N.S. Lee Brown, The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia RCMP say that a 19-year-old man is facing charges in connection with an alleged arson in Canning, N.S. earlier this week.

Police say that at around 3 a.m., Sunday, officers responded to a fire on Main Street which spread and caused extensive damage to neighboring properties and businesses.

Police say they received a tip identifying Noah Norman of Canning as the alleged culprit.

READ MORE: RCMP determines fire in Kings County, N.S., to be suspicious

On Oct. 8, Mounties searched Norman’s home and arrested him without incident.

The 19-year-old has been charged with four counts of arson, in addition to breaking and entering and committing an indictable offence.

Carson was held in custody and appeared in Kentville Provincial Court on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement
Fire at Cobourg towing impound treated as arson case
Fire at Cobourg towing impound treated as arson case

Norman was released on strict conditions and is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 5.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeRCMPFireArsonNova Scotia RCMPBreak InNova Scotia Crimearson investigationCanning FireKentville Provincial CourNoah Norman
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.