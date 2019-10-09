19-year-old charged in connection with alleged arson in Canning, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say that a 19-year-old man is facing charges in connection with an alleged arson in Canning, N.S. earlier this week.

Police say that at around 3 a.m., Sunday, officers responded to a fire on Main Street which spread and caused extensive damage to neighboring properties and businesses.

Police say they received a tip identifying Noah Norman of Canning as the alleged culprit.

On Oct. 8, Mounties searched Norman’s home and arrested him without incident.

The 19-year-old has been charged with four counts of arson, in addition to breaking and entering and committing an indictable offence.

Carson was held in custody and appeared in Kentville Provincial Court on Wednesday.

Norman was released on strict conditions and is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 5.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.