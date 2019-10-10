Guelph kitchen fire determined to be accidental: chief

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Fire Department says a kitchen fire inside a unit of an apartment building on Wednesday afternoon was accidental.

Crews were called to 9 Meyer Dr. near John F. Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute at around 2:30 p.m. and found flames and heavy smoke coming from one of the units.

READ MORE: Unattended candle blamed for fire in Guelph’s Kortright Hills neighbourhood

Officials said the fire was located in the kitchen and quickly extinguished.

No one was home at the time, but a woman in a neighbouring unit was on her balcony and had to be evacuated.

Officials said the unit and the rest of the building were ventilated and most of the residents were able to return to their units.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Barbecue fire under investigation in Guelph’s east end

In an email on Thursday, Chief John Osborne said the fire was accidental and had nothing to do with cooking, but did not elaborate on the cause.

A damage estimate was not provided.

1:52 How to correctly put out a kitchen grease fire How to correctly put out a kitchen grease fire