Canada

Guelph kitchen fire determined to be accidental: chief

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted October 10, 2019 11:24 am
A kitchen fire east of Guelph on Monday was accidental and had nothing to do with cooking, the fire chief said.
A kitchen fire east of Guelph on Monday was accidental and had nothing to do with cooking, the fire chief said.

The Guelph Fire Department says a kitchen fire inside a unit of an apartment building on Wednesday afternoon was accidental.

Crews were called to 9 Meyer Dr. near John F. Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute at around 2:30 p.m. and found flames and heavy smoke coming from one of the units.

Officials said the fire was located in the kitchen and quickly extinguished.

No one was home at the time, but a woman in a neighbouring unit was on her balcony and had to be evacuated.

Officials said the unit and the rest of the building were ventilated and most of the residents were able to return to their units.

In an email on Thursday, Chief John Osborne said the fire was accidental and had nothing to do with cooking, but did not elaborate on the cause.

A damage estimate was not provided.

