Unattended candle blamed for fire in Guelph’s Kortright Hills neighbourhood

The Guelph Fire Department says the cause of a bedroom fire in the Kortright Hills neighbourhood was an unattended lit candle.

Crews were called to a townhouse complex in the area of Downey Road and Teal Drive at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

“[Firefighters] found a bedroom fire on the third floor with extensive flames and smoke,” Chief John Osborne said at the scene. “They were able to do a fairly quick knockdown, containing the fire to the bedroom area.”

Officials said the lit candle ignited nearby combustibles.

Smoke and flame damage could be seen around the top-floor window, but Osborne said the fire did not spread to the attic and roof.

Everyone inside was able to get out on their own. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation and sent to hospital as a precaution.

A cat was also treated for smoke inhalation and taken to the University of Guelph Vet Centre for treatment.

One nearby resident said university students may have been renting the unit.

A damage estimate was not provided.

JUST IN: Emergency crews on scene at a house fire in the area of Downey Road and Teal Drive. Smoke damage can be seen from a top floor window. pic.twitter.com/qjq6NqT4Kf — Matt Carty (@MattCartyCJOY) September 4, 2019