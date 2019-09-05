Traffic
September 5, 2019 10:33 am

G2 driver caught going twice the speed limit in a Tesla: Guelph police

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

This Oct. 3, 2018, file photo shows a Tesla emblem at the Auto show in Paris.

AP Photo / Christophe Ena
A G2 driver in Guelph has some explaining to do after police say they caught a Tesla going twice the speed limit on Thursday morning.

In what’s become a known spot for lead-footed drivers, officers set up a speed trap on Victoria Road between Eastview Road and Cassino Avenue at around 2 a.m.

Police said they clocked a Tesla going 105 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

A 22-year-old man behind the wheel was charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

Police said the man’s licence was suspended for seven days and the Tesla was also impounded for seven days.

