G2 driver caught going twice the speed limit in a Tesla: Guelph police

A G2 driver in Guelph has some explaining to do after police say they caught a Tesla going twice the speed limit on Thursday morning.

In what’s become a known spot for lead-footed drivers, officers set up a speed trap on Victoria Road between Eastview Road and Cassino Avenue at around 2 a.m.

READ MORE: No injuries reported after fire in Guelph’s Kortright Hills neighbourhood

Police said they clocked a Tesla going 105 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

A 22-year-old man behind the wheel was charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

Police said the man’s licence was suspended for seven days and the Tesla was also impounded for seven days.

WATCH: Paralympian jumps from plane while in wheelchair in Wasaga Beach