No injuries reported after fire in Guelph’s Kortright Hills neighbourhood

Guelph’s fire chief says there were no serious injuries after a bedroom in the Kortright Hills neighbourhood went up in flames on Wednesday.

Crews were called to a townhouse complex near Downey Road and Teal Drive at around 12:30 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from an upstairs window.

“[Firefighters] found a bedroom fire on the third floor with extensive flames and smoke,” Chief John Osborne said at the scene. “They were able to do a fairly quick knockdown, containing the fire to the bedroom area.”

Osborne said everyone inside was able to get out on their own. No one suffered any serious injuries, but one person was sent to hospital with minor smoke inhalation.

A cat was also rescued from the townhouse.

One nearby resident said university students may have been renting the unit.

Smoke and flame damage could be seen around the top floor window, but Osborne said the fire did not spread to the attic and roof.

There were fears that an aerial fire truck was needed to attack the fire from above, but the chief said the five trucks that did respond were enough.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated and a damage estimate was not provided.

