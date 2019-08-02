Barbecue fire under investigation in Guelph’s east end

The Guelph Fire Department says a propane barbeque went up in flames on Thursday night, causing damage to the exterior and attic of a house in the city’s east end.

Firefighters were called to the home on Beaumont Crescent where they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-storey structure.

Officials said the fire started on the deck from a propane grill and spread quickly to the exterior of the home.

“An aggressive attack from the exterior, followed by a heavy overhaul on the roof was performed to confirm all hot spots were extinguished,” Acting Platoon Chief John King said in a news release.

No injuries were reported and the only person inside at the time of the fire exited safely. All pets except for one cat were accounted for.

“The cat was nowhere to be found and hopefully it returns home,” King said.

The exterior of one side of the home suffered significant fire damage, as well as a portion of the attic.

A damage estimate was not provided.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it’s believed the barbecue was left unattended.

