31-year-old man rescued by Halifax Transit Ferry crew after going overboard

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police received several 911 calls reporting that a man had fallen into the Halifax Harbour from the Vincent Coleman ferry on Wednesday.

At 5:30 p.m., police said the ferry was travelling from Halifax to the Alderney Landing Ferry Terminal in Dartmouth and was approximately halfway across when the man fell over a railing.

READ MORE: Halifax ferry terminals to get upgrade ahead of new fare system

Ferry operators immediately stopped the vessel to make a rescue attempt.

The 31-year-old man was quickly rescued by the ferry engineer and other staff by using a life net. He was brought back onto the vessel and transported to the Alderney Landing Ferry Terminal for a medical assessment.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Halifax Transit tickets are going to get dollar bill-sized and not everyone is happy about it

Police said no significant injuries were sustained.

The circumstances surrounding how the man ended up in the water are still under investigation.