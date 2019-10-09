Menu

Canada

31-year-old man rescued by Halifax Transit Ferry crew after going overboard

By Aya Al-Hakim and Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 6:40 pm
Crew members of the Vincent Coleman rescued a passenger after he went overboard into the Halifax Harbour on Oct. 9, 2019. .
Crew members of the Vincent Coleman rescued a passenger after he went overboard into the Halifax Harbour on Oct. 9, 2019. . Global News

Halifax Regional Police received several 911 calls reporting that a man had fallen into the Halifax Harbour from the Vincent Coleman ferry on Wednesday. 

 At 5:30 p.m., police said the ferry was travelling from Halifax to the Alderney Landing Ferry Terminal in Dartmouth and was approximately halfway across when the man fell over a railing.

Ferry operators immediately stopped the vessel to make a rescue attempt.

The 31-year-old man was quickly rescued by the ferry engineer and other staff by using a life net. He was brought back onto the vessel and transported to the Alderney Landing Ferry Terminal for a medical assessment.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said no significant injuries were sustained.

The circumstances surrounding how the man ended up in the water are still under investigation.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
HalifaxRescueHalifax TransitHalifax Harbour911 CallVincent ColemanHalifax Transit FerryAlderney Landing Ferry Terminal
