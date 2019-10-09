31-year-old man rescued by Halifax Transit Ferry crew after going overboard

Halifax Regional Police received several 911 calls reporting that a man had fallen into the Halifax Harbour from the Vincent Coleman ferry on Wednesday.
At 5:30 p.m., police said the ferry was travelling from Halifax to the Alderney Landing Ferry Terminal in Dartmouth and was approximately halfway across when the man fell over a railing.
Ferry operators immediately stopped the vessel to make a rescue attempt.
The 31-year-old man was quickly rescued by the ferry engineer and other staff by using a life net. He was brought back onto the vessel and transported to the Alderney Landing Ferry Terminal for a medical assessment.
Police said no significant injuries were sustained.
The circumstances surrounding how the man ended up in the water are still under investigation.
