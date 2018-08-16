Halifax Transit tickets are going to get dollar bill-sized and not everyone is happy about it

Halifax is set to introduce newly redesigned tickets for its transit service. The details are found in a request for proposal issued on Nova Scotia’s tender website.

The new tickets will come in green and gold, designating adult and child fare, respectively.

However, the biggest change is the size. The tickets will measure in at 2.75 inches by six inches — approximately the same size as a $5 bill.

It’s all part of an effort to modernize the fare system on the municipality’s transit system.

“Halifax Transit’s existing fareboxes have reached the end of their useful life,” said Nick Ritcey, a spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Municipality.

“The new fare collection system will not accept transit tickets in their current form and the creation and production of a redesigned ticket is required.”

READ MORE: Future of transit comes into focus at Halifax municipal council

The city says the tickets will continue to be available at the same price, a pack of 10 for $20.

The response to the changes has been mixed with people taking to social media to voice their complaints — and to make fun of the increased size.

Dylan Ames joked about a potential interaction from bus drivers: “Sir, please present your bus sandwich board at the time of boarding.”

Meanwhile, Lawrencetown route passengers petitioning Halifax Transit to laminate new bus tickets. pic.twitter.com/1h0e2rnEiL — Andy Bowers (@evilpez4) August 16, 2018

Last year regional council awarded a contract to Trepeze Software ULC, with the goal of installing new fareboxes on city transit.

They’ll be capable of informing drivers about whether a passenger has paid their full fare as well as print out transfers, something which is currently done by hand. The new boxes may eventually allow passengers to pay their fare by pre-loaded smart card, smartphone or credit card.

Halifax says they’re taking a “phased approach” in modernizing transit and that the newly redesigned tickets are one of the first steps.

WATCH: Gottingen Street nearing a new transit corridor

“This initial phase of the new fare collection system is necessary to lay the technological foundation for enhancements and additional customer conveniences to be implemented in the future, including the adoption of smart media,” reads the HRM’s FAQ on the new tickets.

The tickets are set to roll out at the end of 2018 or early 2019 while the new fare collection system will be introduced on the municipality’s buses and ferry terminals approximately three months later.