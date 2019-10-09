Scammers pose as CRA reps, defraud two victim of nearly $50,000: N.S. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police are warning about scammers who recently posed as CRA representatives to defraud two victims of nearly $50,000 combined on Oct. 4.

Last week, RCMP responded to a complaint that a 34-year-old Lower Sackville man was defrauded of nearly $40,000. Later that day, RCMP responded to another complaint that a 40-year-old woman from Cole Harbour was defrauded of $9,100.

READ MORE: Kingston police warn of Bitcoin scam after 2 locals reportedly taken for $25K

According to police, on Oct. 4, both victims received a call from someone unknown to them who stated they worked for the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

The suspects told the victims that they owed money to the CRA and needed to transfer them currency in Bitcoin to avoid arrest by the RCMP. The suspects directed the victims to deposit the Bitcoin at a specific Bitcoin ATM.

Story continues below advertisement

The victims did what they thought was required and made the transfer.

READ MORE: Scammers threatening SaskEnergy customers to pay bills in bitcoin

Police said they want to remind the public that being scammed is never the victim’s fault. Scammers can be very persuasive and convincing.

“You are not alone if you have been the victim of fraud,” stated the police in a media release.

Police said that CRA does, on occasion, contact taxpayers by phone. However, the CRA will never:

ask for information about a person’s passport, health card, or driver’s license

demand immediate payment by Interac e-transfer, Bitcoin, prepaid credit cards or gift cards

use aggressive language or threaten a person with arrest or sending the police

leave voicemails that are threatening or give personal or financial information

Anyone who suspects they may be the victim of fraud or have been tricked into giving personal or financial information should contact their local police service.