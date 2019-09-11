Scammers threatening SaskEnergy customers to pay bills in bitcoin

SaskEnergy says its customers are being targeted by a telemarketing scam.

The fraudsters claim to be from SaskEnergy and threaten to disconnect natural gas service unless a bill payment is made within 30 minutes, the Crown corporation said.

READ MORE: Winnipeg cops cracking down on bitcoin scam

Related Saskatoon police warning of phone bill scam offering refunds

The scammers are telling customers to pay in a number of ways, including cash or bitcoin, according to a SaskEnergy press release sent out on Sept. 11.

There have been reports of the calls in Regina, Saskatoon, Swift Current, Duck Lake and Gull Lake. One call-back number being used is 1-866-339-0369, which is not a SaskEnergy phone number.

SaskEnergy said while it does phone customers from time to time, it will never request payment with 30-minute notice or ask to be paid by cash or bitcoin.

If unsure, people can ask for the person’s name and call SaskEnergy at 1-800-567-8899 to verify the caller.

WATCH (Aug. 30, 2019): Saskatoon police continue investigation into city fraud case

If a customer has provided personal financial information over the phone, they should report the matter to police, as well as contact their financial institution immediately, SaskEnergy said.

If an individual shows up in person to collect payment, customers are advised to call the police.